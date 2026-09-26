Descendants of Thracian refugees honored the victims near Madzharovo

Hundreds of descendants of Thracian refugees from different parts of the country gathered in front of the Pantheon near Madzharovo for the National Pilgrimage on the occasion of 113 years since the destruction of the Thracian Bulgarians in 1913. The organizer of the Thracian Remembrance Day is the Madzharovo Municipality.

The solemn ceremony began with a requiem prayer in memory of the victims. The pilgrimage was held at the Memorial Complex near Madzharovo, which traditionally gathers descendants of Thracian refugees.

Among the official guests were representatives of the regional administration in Haskovo, the local government, the Union of Thracian Societies and the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Edirne. The event was also attended by Hristo Kopano, deputy chairman of the Bulgarian Exarchate in Istanbul.

Actors Elena Boynazlieva and Stefan Tsirkov recited poems by the poet Ivaylo Balabanov. After the memorial ceremony, flowers were laid at the monuments of the voivodes Dimitar Madzharov and Rusi Slavov, as well as at the monument to Captain Petko Voivode. The three are connected with the history of the Thracian movement and the rescue of refugees during the tragic events of 1913.

The program continued in Madzharovo, where the exhibition “130 years of organized Thracian movement in Bulgaria“ was opened on the central square.

Sources: Bulgarian National Radio