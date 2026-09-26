Deputies submitted a bill on artificial intelligence

A group of MPs submitted a bill on the use and development of artificial intelligence to the 52nd National Assembly. The bill was submitted on September 24, 2026 with the signature 52-654-01-151, and the submitters include Bozhidar Bozanov, Alexander Simidchiev, Elisaveta Belobradova and seven other MPs. At the moment, it is a bill, not an adopted law.

The proposal creates a national framework for the implementation of the European Act on Artificial Intelligence. The draft states: „This law regulates public relations in relation to the use and development of artificial intelligence.“ Among the stated goals are wider use of technology in the public sector, promotion of investment and innovation, training of workers and limiting risks to national security and vulnerable groups.

Control will be distributed among several institutions

State policy in the field will be carried out by the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation, assisted by a national coordinator. Among the envisaged tasks are the development of a National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, coordination between institutions and monitoring the development of the sector.

Control over the systems will depend on the sphere of their use. The draft specifies the Financial Supervision Commission, the Bulgarian National Bank, the Consumer Protection Commission, the Electronic Media Council, the Communications Regulation Commission and the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Supervision. The Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation will maintain a public register of certain operators and suppliers.

The administration will be able to use AI

The draft envisages that state and municipal administrations will use artificial intelligence systems in the provision of electronic administrative services and the processing of information and documents. Examples include chatbots, automated services and document analysis.

A code of ethics for the use of technology in public administration is also envisaged. The Institute of Public Administration will organize training for civil servants, and a framework for certifying their competence in working with artificial intelligence systems is proposed separately.

Measures for children and restrictions on risky systems

If a risk to national security is identified, the use of certain systems may be restricted. The draft contains rules for some applications of remote biometric identification and refers to the prohibited practices in the European Artificial Intelligence Act.

The Communications Regulatory Commission must adopt a methodology for assessing the risk of addiction of children when using certain online platforms. It is also proposed to prohibit the use of personal data of children, including content created or published by them, for training artificial intelligence models, except in the cases provided for.

The explanatory memorandum pays attention to deepfake content, including the creation of pornographic materials without the consent of the person depicted. The bill also includes related changes to criminal legislation.

Fines and incentives for business are provided

A fine of 500 to 1,000 leva is proposed for individuals for the unlawful use of provided computing resources. For legal entities, the property penalty will be between 10,000 and 50,000 leva. For other violations, some of the penalties may reach 30,000 leva.

Along with control, the bill provides for tax breaks, use of European funds and financial instruments, support for research and development, and measures for small and medium-sized enterprises. Changes are also proposed in laws related to e-government, education, healthcare, media, electronic communications, and cybersecurity.

Sources: Focus