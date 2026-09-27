Who will prevail in the battle for “Dondukov” 2. Representatives of the initiative committees of Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev comment on the topic in the studio of “Wake up” on NOVA.

According to Iskra Angelova, part of Gyurov's and Kandev's EC has been waiting for many years for a prime minister to appear who would stand with dignity and be equal to the others. “This happened during the caretaker government of Andrey Gyurov. It became clear that institutions can work when there are people who know how to manage them. He also pays a lot of attention to culture,” he believes.

In response to this, Boris Pankin from the EC of Yotova and Valchev stated that she, in her capacity as both vice president and president, has not attended a cultural event in the last 10 years.

The two also commented on the candidates’ positions regarding our country’s foreign policy.

„Gyurov and Kandev have a vision for an independent Bulgaria. I would like us to have a clear course in our foreign policy. Bulgaria is not currently joining the EU and this is not a reason for argument. Yotova’s hesitant behavior disappointed me very much. The alliance in this world and the freedom to sit at the table where these decisions are made is a great achievement of Bulgarian democracy,” said Angelova.

„Yotova and Valchev started their campaign with something important – every Bulgarian is important. I don't think she has a hesitant position. She very precisely distinguishes the will of Bulgaria from the role of everyone else. We have not received a message that we will go in a certain direction – either to the east or to the west”, said Pankin.