Terziev: We will renew neglected spaces in Sofia

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said that the Sofia Municipality will continue to give space to artists and renew neglected spaces. He delivered the message at the opening of the seventh edition of the international urban art festival Sofia Urban Art.

„We will continue to give space to artists and renew neglected spaces“, said Terziev. According to him, it is up to the citizens to protect what has been done.

The festival takes place on September 26 and 27 in the pedestrian underpass on „Petko Y. Todorov“ Boulevard near the „Ivan Vazov“ market. Over 30 Bulgarian and foreign artists are transforming the place into a space for contemporary urban art. The opening was also attended by representatives of the diplomatic missions of Great Britain, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland and Indonesia.

Art inspired by the history of the region

The theme of this year's edition is United in Colors. It presents colors as a common language that connects people and communities across geographical and linguistic borders.

Calligrapher Djo Venci developed the visual concept for the background of the walls. It is inspired by the history of the area, where a brick factory and clay quarries were once located, on the territory of today's South Park.

The festival features artists from Bulgaria, Denmark, Great Britain, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Indonesia, Germany, Greece and North Macedonia.

Graffiti competition and workshops for youth

Visitors can watch the wall painting live and join the two-day program. It includes a graffiti competition, educational workshops for youth, an art bazaar, music and meetings with the artists.

The organizer of Sofia Urban Art is Sofia Graffiti Tour. The event is part of the Sofia Municipality's Calendar of Cultural Events and is being held with the support of the Triaditsa District, the Lachezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, diplomatic missions and cultural institutions.

“The festival shows the transformation of the urban environment“, said Tsvetan Bizev from Sofia Graffiti Tour. He pointed out that the event presents the graffiti art part of urban art and its different styles.

Sources: BTA