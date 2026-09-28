New expert report on the Siyana case: There was a chance to save her

A new comprehensive auto-technical and medical expert report on the accident case in which Siyana died raises questions about the way in which the child was provided with emergency medical care. Her father Nikolay Popov said on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria“ on Nova TV that according to the conclusions, there were gaps in the reaction after the serious accident and although the chance was minimal, the child could have been saved.

The expert report was prepared for more than seven months and examines both the medical actions after the accident and the technical circumstances surrounding the collision itself. “No one can bring my child back. My goal is different - to change this system“, said Popov.

According to the father, when the signal was sent to the 112 telephone number, Siyana's condition was not determined as a case of the highest degree of urgency. “It was not classified as A1 - highly life-threatening“, he said.

According to Popov, this also affected the time for the ambulance to arrive. He claims that between 20 and 30 minutes were lost. “My child was probably dying for half an hour, with his blood flowing out onto the road“, said the father.

According to him, before the emergency team arrived, a doctor accidentally stopped at the scene and tried to provide first aid. Popov publicly thanked him for his actions. And he said that one of the specific questions to the medical experts was whether Siyana's life could have been saved with a different reaction. "Yes, they say there was a chance, albeit minimal, to save her," he pointed out.

According to his story, Siyana was not intubated, she was not given a blood transfusion, and her wounds were not treated in the way that he believed was necessary in the case of severe blood loss. "Simply put, the child was not given a blood transfusion," Popov said.

He described the transportation of his daughter to the hospital as insufficient from a medical point of view. “This is a taxi that picked up my child and took him to the hospital“, said the father.

According to him, with a correct initial assessment, the possibility of using a medical helicopter and transporting him to a specialized medical facility in Sofia could have been considered. Popov made a comparison with the medical care provided to Siyana's grandfather - Georgi, who was also injured in the accident. According to him, the second ambulance was waited for between 40 minutes and an hour, but its team took the necessary actions and thus helped save his life. According to him, the difference between the reaction of the two teams shows that the problem is not limited to the equipment. “For me, the ambulance is equipped, but they haven't done their job inside“, he said.

Siyana's father also raised another question - how do the relatives of those who died in serious accidents receive information about what happened. He said that he was not officially notified of his daughter's death and learned about it through his contacts. According to him, a clear procedure is needed for families to be notified in a timely manner in the event of such tragedies.

Nikolai Popov stated that the technical part of the comprehensive expert report also contains important conclusions that are to be considered in the courtroom on November 17.

“Categorically“ - this is how he answered the question whether the new expert report supports his previous statements about the mechanism of the accident.

According to Popov, the conclusion concerns the place of impact, the speed of the vehicles and the actions of the driver immediately before the collision. He claims that there was an attempt to present the factual situation surrounding the accident in a different way through a previous expert report. A report has been filed based on these claims of his.

Siyana's father once again raised the issue of the work and control over experts in the judicial system. “Judges do not have special technical knowledge and make their decisions based on what the so-called experts provide them“, he said.

Popov is pushing for legislative changes that would introduce clearer rules and responsibility for experts. According to him, delays in preparing expert reports could significantly prolong court proceedings. “Judicial reform does not begin and does not end with the Prosecutor General. It must go through the experts“, he said.

Following the new medical conclusions, Popov expects the competent institutions to assess whether there are grounds for separate proceedings in connection with the actions of the emergency services.