A semi-wild goat was rescued after being stuck in a rock crevice for 25 days without water for

A semi-wild goat was rescued near Balchik after surviving more than 25 days without water, trapped in a rock crevice. The animal was reached by climbers who descended with ropes on the steep and inaccessible terrain. The rescue operation was led by Dr. Rusko Petrov from "Green Balkans".

Volunteers and veterinary students also participated in it, BNT reported.

The goat was in a relatively inaccessible place. We had to take out our alpine equipment to be able to carry out the operation.

Dr. Petrov said that the semi-wild goat had been in the narrow rock niche for over 3 weeks and it was a miracle that it survived.

Absolutely everything, even the thorns, had been grazed. It was clear that the animal had clearly tried to dig up and eat the roots of the bushes there with its hooves.

The volunteers say that "pulling the goat out was the biggest challenge".

The rescued goat is in good health and has been placed in the Dobrich Zoo.