The price of fruits and vegetables is rising, consumption is decreasing

The price of fruits and vegetables is increasing according to the latest data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets.

At the same time, the exchange in the Plovdiv village of Parvenets is recording a decline in consumption, reports BNT.

"The market has collapsed in recent weeks. When it should be at its strongest right now, the autumn market - there are no buyers. And I have an explanation for this. I think it is mainly due to the decline in people's income and impoverishment. People are already calculating what to buy," said in "The Day Begins" on BNT Iliya Gatev - executive director of the Commodity Exchange in the village of Parvenets.

The main thing is that these vegetables and fruits that are out of season, their prices are rising, he explained. He added that the prices of imported and Bulgarian products have been equalized, which is mainly due to fuel prices.

The price of cucumbers is almost the same as that of tomatoes - EUR 50 per kilogram. Pepper is currently at a lower price, but it will start to rise - from EUR 80 cents at the moment. Before the season, its price reached EUR 80.2, so this is normal for the season.

Regarding the prices of fruits, Iliya Gatev pointed out that for those that are out of season, there is an increase in price. For grapes, he explained that there is currently no market and this is being taken into account by everyone. Even producers complained that they were not picking their grapes because there was no one to sell them to.

This is due precisely to the fewer buyers, the less money that is allocated to purchase grapes from wine producers.

Ilya Gatev commented on the government's measures as follows:

Each measure must take time to see what effect it will have. I have always said that economic measures are the most important. Then there are social measures - for people who have literally become poorer over the past year. This is not an easy period for either business or citizens.

According to him, a solution to the problem of fuel prices must be found sooner.