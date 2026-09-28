Kiril Petkov: Robin Hood, but in reverse?!

Robin Hood, but in reverse?!

This nonsense with a tax of 1000 euros for a bottle of brandy sounds like another mistake by the government, which they will probably have to fix quickly.

But it, together with the fact that “Lukoil“ apparently has no problem importing oil at prices above the average European ones, while Bulgaria is among the countries with the largest increase, shows the way of thinking of this government.

Something like Robin Hood, but in reverse — they take from the poor to give to the rich.

This comment was posted on his Facebook page by Kiril Petkov.