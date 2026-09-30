Rumen Radev participates in Euronews Defense and Space Summit

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will participate in the Euronews Defense and Space Summit 2026, which is taking place in Brussels. The forum brings together representatives of politics, defense, industry and experts.

The focus of the talks will be on the future of European security and defense, as well as the challenges and opportunities facing the European defense and space sectors. The discussion will cover policies, industrial development and technologies related to security and space activities.

Radev to give an interview to Euronews

Within the framework of the forum, at 11:45, Rumen Radev will give an individual interview to Euronews. He is expected to comment on current issues related to European security, defense and the development of the space sector.

The event is scheduled for September 30 at the Albert Hall at Avenue Eudore Pirmez 9 in Brussels. The government press service announced the participation of the Bulgarian Prime Minister in the forum.

Focus on space technologies

The topic of space is among the priorities of the cabinet. During his participation in the International Space Summit in Paris on September 10, Rumen Radev stated:

„In order to have a strong, sovereign and prosperous Europe, we must have a strong space ecosystem.“

In Paris, the Prime Minister presented the space sector as an area related not only to security, but also to the development of technologies and the economy. In Brussels, the conversation will be expanded to the defense industry and common European capabilities.

Sources: BNT, Banker