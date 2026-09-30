Mayor Terziev's right-hand man has left the Sofia Municipality, announced "Save Sofia", quoted by "Focus".

"Deputy Mayor for Construction Nikola Lyutov, who manages the department with the most funds in the Sofia Municipality, has resigned. We are worried and disappointed by the impasse in which Sofia is placed, as the upheaval comes just a week after the withdrawal of a record infrastructure loan for over 350 million euros. The capital is in an obvious personnel crisis - 12 deputy mayors have left since the beginning of the mandate!", the party also stated.

Nikola Lyutov was Deputy Mayor for the "Public Construction" Department. He was appointed by Mayor Vasil Terziev. In December 2023 as Deputy Mayor for the "Legal and Administrative Control" Department, and in 2024 he began to fulfill his previous position.

At the moment, it is not clear what the reasons for Lyutov's departure are.