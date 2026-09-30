The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEWR) will discuss today Bulgargaz's proposal for a 5.96 percent increase in the price of natural gas for October compared to September, according to the regulator's agenda, reported by BTA.

The open meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the KEWR building. The topic of the discussion will be the report on the public supplier's application for approval of a price for the next month, at which Bulgargaz to sell natural gas to end suppliers and to persons who have been issued a license for the production and transmission of heat energy.

„Bulgargaz“ proposes that the price of natural gas for October be 44.08 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), excluding access, transmission, excise and VAT prices.

The price of natural gas, determined by the KEWR, serves as the main price reference for district heating companies, gas distribution companies and industrial consumers in the country.

On August 31, the KEWR approved the price of natural gas for September in the amount of 41.60 euros per megawatt hour excluding access, transmission, excise and VAT prices.