For personal reasons: The Director of "Medical Supervision" Ivanka Dineva has been dismissed from her post

The Director of the Executive Agency "Medical Supervision" Ivanka Dineva has been dismissed from her post for personal reasons, the Ministry of Health confirmed to BTA.

Before June, Ivanka Dineva was reappointed to the post, after the Director of the Executive Agency „Medical Supervision“ Dr. Atanas Atanasov was released.

The decision is part of the measures taken by the ministry to accelerate the digitalization processes in the agency's activities, increase the efficiency of control activities and optimize the mechanisms for initiating, monitoring and completing inspections, the Ministry of Health said at the time.

Dineva held the position in the period 2023 - 2026. Among the main tasks assigned by the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova will be the activation of international cooperation in the field of donation and transplantation, as well as the continuation of the specific actions taken in 2025 for cooperation in the field of lung transplantation for Bulgarian patients through partnerships with leading European transplantation centers. Dineva's appointment aims to ensure the necessary continuity in already initiated international contacts and initiatives aimed at expanding access of Bulgarian citizens to highly specialized transplantation treatment and developing international cooperation in this area.

On February 27 of this year, the acting Minister of Health, Assoc. Prof. Mihail Okoliyski, dismissed Ivanka Dineva from the post of director. Among the reasons for her dismissal at that time was the need to improve coordination and efficiency in implementing donor situations in the country, as well as optimizing the processes for selecting suitable recipients for performing transplants for Bulgarian citizens. On March 17, Dr. Atanas Atanasov took over the post of director of the Executive Agency “Medical Supervision“