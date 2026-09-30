The Union of International Carriers: Iliyan Filipov was not afraid to take on big challenges

"The Union of International Carriers expresses deep sorrow and sympathy in connection with the brutal murder of Iliyan Filipov, co-founder of PIMK, one of the founders of the Union of International Carriers and a member of its management board. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family, relatives, colleagues and friends" - this is what they write in an official position from the Union and add:

Iliyan Filipov was one of the emblematic figures in Bulgarian road transport. Starting from a small business, he built the largest transport company in the country and contributed significantly to the establishment of Bulgarian international road transport at the European and global level. With his professional path, he proved that the Bulgarian transport business can compete on an equal footing with the leading companies on the continent.

He was an entrepreneur with vision, scale and strategic thinking, who was not afraid to take on big challenges. Among his colleagues, he was respected as a serious businessman and a reliable partner - a man whose word carried weight and whose work left a lasting mark on the sector. What he achieved is a contribution not only to one company, but to the development of the Bulgarian transport industry and the national economy as a whole.

The murder of Iliyan Filipov is a heavy blow to the transport sector and to society. Violence has no place in Bulgarian business or in Bulgarian society.

We urge the competent institutions to conduct a prompt, complete and impartial investigation, to establish all the circumstances surrounding the barbaric act and to hold those responsible accountable as provided by law.

A tribute to the memory of Iliyan Filipov.