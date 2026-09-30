Minister Georgi Peev signed the Danube Declaration in Brussels

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev signed the Danube Declaration during the high-level forum “Connecting Europe Days“ in Brussels. The document emphasizes the importance of the “Rhine – Danube“ Corridor for cross-border transport in the European Union, as well as the strategic role of the Danube as the logistical backbone of Europe, including in crisis situations, as part of the European solidarity corridors with Ukraine.

In a conversation with Margarita Marquez, European Coordinator of the “Rhine – Corridor Danube“, the Bulgarian side raised key issues related to navigation conditions, low water levels, the FAST Danube II deepening project and the need for sustainable development of the river as a strategic European transport corridor.

Minister Georgi Peev emphasized the need to take into account the interests of all sectors that depend on the river when managing the Danube's water resources. The Bulgarian side emphasized that the Danube has a multifunctional role - in addition to shipping and freight transport, the waterway is important for energy, tourism and a number of economic activities.

The meeting also discussed the complex situation caused by the historically low water levels of the Danube this year. They lead to a reduction in cargo capacity and the need for additional planning and adaptation of transport operations.

The issue of measures related to ensuring the reliable operation of nuclear power plants along the Danube was also raised. The Bulgarian side acknowledged the importance of energy security and stressed the need for timely information and coordination between the affected countries when the measures taken may affect the water regime of the Danube.

Among the main topics of the conversation was the implementation of the FAST Danube II deepening project, which is of key importance for improving navigation conditions on the Bulgarian-Romanian section of the Danube.

Bulgaria expressed serious concern about the slow progress of the project. The Bulgarian side has fulfilled all the requirements and commitments that are within its competence. However, since 2024, real progress on the main activities has remained limited. The environmental monitoring contract signed in August is the only significant progress on the project so far.

The continued postponement of the selection of contractors for the design-build contract and the supervision contract, for which the Romanian side is the contracting party, creates an increasingly serious risk to meeting deadlines and maintaining the agreed European funding.

Bulgaria stressed the importance of good cooperation with the Romanian partners and the need for concrete actions to accelerate the procedures. The country also relies on the active support of the European Commission and the European Coordinator to overcome the remaining obstacles.