"Vazrazhdane" party demanded that the institutions explain "what is happening with prices"

The "Vazrazhdane" party insisted that the competent institutions in the country provide an explanation to the deputies and the public as to what is causing the continued increase in fuel and food prices.

“Because what is happening with wholesale prices, which will soon be transferred to retail prices, is frightening. Two-thirds of goods are increasing by values that are equal to the annual inflation of 4-5 percent“, Dimo Drenchev told journalists on the sidelines of the parliament, quoted by novini.bg..

He drew attention to the fact that regional price imbalances are observed in different areas of the country and emphasized that the explanation that this is due to transportation costs cannot be true.

„Here we are talking about a distorted market and a lack of proper competition, because flour cannot be 40 cents in one place and 90 cents in another. There is no way that these are differences only from transportation, there are obviously cartels and monopolies“, added Drenchev.

The people's representative called on at least one state agency to come out and explain „what is happening with the prices“.

„For us, the main problem is the price of fuels – already 14 European countries have taken some measures by lowering excise duties, VAT or a combination of both, to protect their citizens from the price shock. While in our country, lowering the price by just a few cents of propane-butane and methane is a tiny action. We insist that prices and inflation be the focus of the government, because "The impoverishment that we all see is just beginning," Drenchev warned.