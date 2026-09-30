The National Audit Office found errors worth nearly 3.4 billion leva in public sector accounts

Errors and incorrect reporting worth nearly 3.4 billion leva were corrected during the inspections of the National Audit Office in 2025. This is shown in the annual report of the institution submitted to the National Assembly.

During the year, the National Audit Office carried out a total of 360 audits of ministries, departments, municipalities and other public sector organizations. The data show that 87% of the identified incorrect reporting was corrected during the inspections.

As a result, negative audit opinions decreased by 88%, and positive assessments of the annual financial statements increased by 43%. The most serious improvement was reported in municipalities, where positive audit opinions increased by 54%.

The control over whether institutions implement the recommendations given to them after previous audits has also been significantly strengthened. In 2025, a total of 896 recommendations and sub-recommendations were checked - 324 more than in the previous year. 67% of them were fully implemented.

For comparison, in 2024, the verified recommendations were 572. The number of fully implemented recommendations also increased - from 405 to 604.

In the event of non-implementation, the National Audit Office may notify the National Assembly, the Council of Ministers or the relevant municipal council. In severe or systemic cases, the institution has the right to propose the suspension of budget transfers or the dismissal of responsible managers.

While the total number of acts drawn up for administrative violations has decreased from 215 to 181, the trend in public procurement is the opposite.

In 2025, 169 acts were drawn up for violations of the Public Procurement Act, compared to 153 a year earlier - an increase of 10.5%.

Among the problems identified are conditions that unreasonably limit certain candidates or give advantage to others, violations in the evaluation of offers, failure to carry out the necessary procedures and delays in the information that must be published in the Public Procurement Register.

In inspections in which data on crimes or serious violations were found, two audit reports were sent to the prosecutor's office. Another 54 were submitted to the State Financial Inspection Agency, 24 to the Public Procurement Agency, and three to the Anti-Corruption Commission. 157 audit reports were sent to the Council of Ministers, and 237 to municipal councils.