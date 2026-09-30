Bulgarian woman wanted by Spanish authorities for sexual exploitation detained

A Bulgarian woman wanted by Spanish authorities for human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation remains in custody. The Vratsa District Court imposed the woman with the initials D. A. the most severe detention measure – “detention“.

She was declared an international wanted woman with a European Arrest Warrant, issued on August 19 by the Provincial Court in Madrid. The Spanish authorities want the woman to conduct criminal proceedings against her.

According to the court, D. A. is suspected of three crimes - human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, making threats and participating in a criminal organization.

After the magistrates' decision, the woman will be placed in the investigative detention center at the Vratsa prison. Her detention order can be appealed or protested before the Court of Appeal in Sofia.

The Vratsa District Court is yet to consider the European Arrest Warrant itself separately. It is in this proceeding that the magistrates will decide whether the Bulgarian woman should be handed over to the authorities in Spain.