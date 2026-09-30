Plamen Dimitrov: For us, the goal of this "Basket with Care" is practically not being realized

In September, a relative hold was observed in the price levels of goods from the small consumer basket, which includes 20 food products and one non-food product. Compared to August, an increase of 0.7% was recorded, which is mainly due to the increase in the price of gasoline by 3.2%, as well as the seasonal increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables that has begun. This was announced by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria at a press conference, where they presented data from the monitoring of the prices of goods from the small consumer basket for September, quoted by novini.bg.

As of September, the total value of the small consumer basket is 62.02 euros. As of August, it was 61.63 euros, said the deputy director of the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research and Training Violeta Ivanova.

Prices continue to rise, some households cannot cover the costs, she said.

Compared to August, the most significant increase in prices is for cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes and apples. There is also growth in basic food products, Ivanova reported.

The Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions added that on average in the EU, food costs are 16%, the price increase is felt, but not as strongly as in Bulgarian households, especially those with low incomes.

The inflation of the small basket is almost twice as high as the large basket, and this gives the feeling that all these prices are hitting the pockets of Bulgarians hard and there is no relief, said the President of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions Plamen Dimitrov.

In his words, tomatoes and cucumbers have increased in price by an "unprecedented percentage" - 130-140%.

The President of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions pointed out that 20% is the difference between prices in the regions of our country, giving the example of Vidin, where there are two main chains of stores that set prices.

For us, the goal of this "Basket with Care" practically it is not implemented. We are monitoring 600 objects, things look quite strange, Dimitrov noted.