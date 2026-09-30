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Three people died in a serious accident involving a truck and a car near Aytos

Three people died in a serious accident involving a truck and a car near Aytos

The passage in the direction of Sliven is diverted along the route: Vresovo - Lyulyakovo - Saedinenie - Prilep - Karnobat - Sliven and back

Sep 30, 2026 16:16 40

Three people died in a serious accident involving a truck and a car near Aytos - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A serious accident with three dead occurred on the main road Aitos-Ruen.

The accident occurred around 1:00 p.m., and according to initial information, a heavy truck and a passenger car collided.

Police teams have been sent to the scene.

Due to the accident, traffic on the Aytos road is restricted– Dalgopol at the junction for Zetyovo, announced the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency.

Traffic in the direction of Burgas is being carried out via a detour route: Yabalchevo – Prosenik – Orizare – Tankovo – Sunny Beach – Burgas and back.

Passage in the direction of Sliven is being diverted via the route: Vresovo – Lyulyakovo – Saedinenie – Prilep – Karnobat – Sliven and back.

Drivers should drive with increased caution and reasonable speed, the road agency advises.


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