Ivaylo Mirchev: There was a conflict between the murdered Iliyan Filipov and Ivan Petleshkov

The murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov in Plovdiv raises many questions, some of which were asked today by reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly. Asked for a comment on the case, the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev replied:

“There was a conflict between the owner of PIMK and Mr. Petleshkov and this version should be analyzed very carefully. At the same time, all indications of possible drug trafficking involvement should be analyzed, as well as all the resulting actions of various companies, as well as individuals from the shady business. "Mutri, who, when the power changed in one direction or another, took certain relationships," Mirchev said.

Earlier, his colleague Bozhidar Bozhanov announced that the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" was sending a signal to the National Revenue Agency about the income and property empire of former Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov.

"The new government must establish whether Sarafov has income with which to prove his investments and, if not, take appropriate action. Many publications by BIRD and other publications have revealed that Sarafov and his family are associated with a lot of property and construction. There are also signals of fictitious appointments of members of his family to high salaries in some companies. This is objectified in our extensive signal that we are sending to the NRA to check where Sarafov got this money from, as well as whether it corresponds to the real income of him and his family,” said Bozanov.

The co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria” expressed regret that prosecutor Taleva did not initiate pre-trial proceedings on the topic, but instead it was terminated.

“Nevertheless, the NRA must examine the signal, and not simply in order to verify Sarafov, but in order to investigate and terminate the mechanisms by which the prosecution and the judiciary are abused. We have repeatedly spoken about the problems in the prosecution, but all these problems have their own tail. This queue ultimately translates into money”, Bozanov emphasized.

Amid the public storm that erupted over the idea of Finance Minister Galab Donev to ban the possession of foreign homemade rakia, the DB is proposing a bill that will allow small producers to both produce for themselves and sell small quantities of rakia and wine.

“In recent days, it has become clear that the Finance Minister is extremely keen on people not being able to give rakia as gifts. We have been working on changes to the Wine and Spirits Act for months and today we introduced them. With them, first of all, there will be freedom for people and everyone will be able to give rakia or wine as gifts to family and friends. Not only that - people will be able to produce rakia and even sell it when it is in small quantities and has a clear certificate of origin and excise duty paid at a reduced rate. This is being done because it is a widespread practice in developed countries and it gives small producers a breath of fresh air. Next week in the plenary hall, Galab Donev will have a chance to cover up the blunder with the brandy he wants to take from the people," Mirchev concluded.