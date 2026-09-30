SJC publishes the investigation into the judges surrounding "Martin Bozanov - The Notary"

The Judicial College of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will provide MPs Nadezhda Yordanova and Bozhidar Bozanov with all the information collected about the possible connection of magistrates with the murdered lobbyist Martin Bozanov - The Notary. The documents will be handed over in strict compliance with the laws on the protection of classified information and personal data, the press center of the personnel body reports.

Deputy inquiries

This Tuesday's decision comes in response to official requests from the two MPs from the parliamentary group of “Democratic Bulgaria“. They have requested access to the full volume of documents twice this year – with letters registered in the council's registry on June 16 and September 17, 2026.

The materials are the result of the work of the special Temporary Commission of the council, which was tasked with verifying the involvement of judges in the network of influence in the judicial system associated with the name of Bozanov.

The report becomes public

In addition to responding to the members of the people's representatives, the Judicial College decided to bring to light the results of its internal investigation. The report on the activities of the Temporary Commission, together with all the collected materials on the case, will be officially published. The conditions for access to this documentation will be the same – with personal data deleted and classified information protected.

The Shadow of the Lobbyist

The case of Martin Bozanov - the Notary exploded in full force after his shooting in early 2024, when it became clear that he had run the closed club “SS“, frequented by magistrates. The revelations of large-scale influence peddling, pressure on judges and prosecutors, and resolving cases in the second way forced both the National Assembly and the Supreme Judicial Council to create special commissions.

So far, the institutions have been criticized for their slow actions and reluctance to fully clarify the names of the magistrates who were part of the murdered lobbyist's circle of influence. It is expected that the publication of the full report of the SJC will shed more light on the real scale of the problem in the domestic judiciary.