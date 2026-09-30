The Ombudsman asked the Energy Regulatory Commission to inspect the accidents at "Toplofikatsia Sofia"

The Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva asked the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission to carry out an extraordinary inspection of "Toplofikatsia Sofia" and to establish the reasons for the occurrence of the numerous accidents in the eastern districts of the capital. This was announced by the press center of the Ombudsman's institution, quoted by BNT.

Many households in the eastern neighborhoods of the capital continue to be without hot water for periods significantly longer than the legally prescribed 48-hour period for troubleshooting. At the same time, citizens are reporting to the Ombudsman leaks from the heat transfer network, flooded basements and ground floors - problems they reported months before the accidents now.

Complaints have been received from residents of “Mladost“, “Iztok“, “Izgrev“, “Dianabad“, “Lozenets“, “Musagenitsa“, “Studentski grad“, “Hristo Smirnenski“, “Geo Milev“, “Poligona“ and “Druzhba“.

“I also draw your attention to the need to accurately document temporary interruptions in heat supply and create an order so that information about them is accessible to household customers and can serve as evidence, including in protecting their rights in court“, Delcheva suggests. The Ombudsman called on “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ to make specific commitments to urgently eliminate leaks from its facilities that flood residential buildings and worsen the quality of heat supply and water supply services.

She also emphasizes the need to analyze the General Terms and Conditions for the Sale of Heat for Household Needs by Heat Transfer Companies. The idea is to ensure that customers will be paid penalties when, due to the fault of the companies, breakdowns in heat transfer facilities and subscriber stations are not repaired within the legally prescribed period of 48 hours.

“I believe that in such cases it is correct that the mechanism for calculating and paying penalties should be automatic – heat transfer companies should be obliged to apply it, without each customer having to submit an individual application for receiving the penalty“, the Ombudsman added.

Velislava Delcheva also addressed the Mayor of Sofia Municipality Vasil Terziev, the Chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council Tsvetomir Petrov, as well as the chairmen of the relevant municipal commissions, insisting that a thorough inspection be carried out of the implementation of the Investment and Repair Program of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ EAD in accordance with the company's Business Plan approved by the SOS.