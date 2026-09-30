The court finally refused to suspend the actions of the Municipality to remove the illegal construction of the "Koshari"

The Administrative Court - Sofia-city rejected the request of “Ekogeoinvest“ EOOD to suspend the actions of the Sofia Municipality to forcibly remove the illegal construction of the “Koshari“ (administrative case No. 11902). The court's ruling is final.

The company appealed the actions to implement the removal order and requested that the court suspend them until the dispute is resolved. By a ruling of September 29, 2026, the court rejected the request for suspension.

The court points out that in the event of preliminary enforcement, the law places the burden on the applicant to prove that the implementation would cause him significant or difficult-to-repair damage. In this particular case, the court accepts that such allegations and evidence have not been presented.

Thus, the actions to implement the order to remove the illegal construction can continue.

„When we started the removal of „Koshari“, I said that behind such cases there are documents, procedures, lawsuits and serious private interests. Therefore, the most important thing is for the municipality to do its job to the end – to issue the legal acts, to protect them and to implement them. That is exactly what we are doing. We are continuing the removal and will return this terrain to the park“, said the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev.

The illegal construction was established in 2024.

In September 2024, the municipal construction control established that a new massive metal structure was being built on a reinforced concrete slab in place of the existing restaurant. No approved construction documents were presented during the inspection.

The Sofia Municipality issues orders to stop construction and to remove the illegal construction. Construction was forcibly stopped in October 2024, and the removal order entered into force.

On September 28, 2026, the Sofia Municipality began its forced execution. “Ekogeoinvest“ EOOD disputes the execution actions and asks the court to suspend them. A day later, the court rejects the request for suspension.

The property where the illegal construction is located is public municipal property with an area of 36,976 sq. m and intended for “greening“. According to the General Development Plan, the territory is part of the “Kosharite“ forest park and falls within a zoning area for city parks and gardens.

With the implementation of the order, nearly half a decare of the park will be freed up, which can be restored as a green area and space for visitors.

The actions on “Koshari“ are part of the consistent work of the Sofia Municipality on cases of illegal construction and illegal use of public lands – among them “Capitolia“ in Borisova Garden, the illegal palace near the “Iskar“ dam, the illegal building near the “Ariana“ lake and the illegal site that prevented the construction of “Todor Kableshkov“ Blvd.

“Sofia is reclaiming territories – terrain after terrain. At “Koshari“ "The next task is clear: to make the liberated land part of the park again and to be used by people," Terziev said.