Krassimir Karakachanov - Chairman of VMRO and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, during whose time the Treaty of Friendship between North Macedonia and Bulgaria was signed, invited the Macedonian Prime Minister and Chairman of the Macedonian ruling party DPMNE Hristijan Mitskoski to attend the ceremonial welcoming of Tsar Samuil's remains, which will take place on October 3 in Sofia.

According to him, the participation of the Macedonian Prime Minister in this ceremony would be of particular importance - not only as a sign of respect for one of the most significant figures in our common medieval history, but also as an opportunity to confirm the commitment of Bulgaria and the RSM to good neighborliness, respect for historical memory and fulfillment of the commitments made between the two countries with the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation of August 1, 2017.

VMRO also attaches the full text of the invitation to Hristiyan Mitskoski:

Dear Mr. Mitskoski,

On October 3, 2026 (Saturday), the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil will be returned to Sofia and I take this opportunity to invite you to attend the solemn event of laying the bones of the great Bulgarian ruler in his hometown.

I believe that your presence at this ceremony would be of particular importance - not only as a sign of respect for one of the most significant figures in our common medieval history, but also as an opportunity to confirm the commitment of the Republic of Bulgaria and Republic of North Macedonia to good neighborliness, respect for historical memory and fulfillment of the commitments made between the two countries with the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation of August 1, 2017.

Within the framework of the work of the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission on Historical and Educational Issues, established in implementation of the 2017 Treaty, an agreement was reached that Tsar Samuil will be among the historical figures from the common history of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia to be jointly commemorated.

The ceremonial welcoming of the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil will take place this Saturday (October 3) at 12:30 p.m. on "Knyaz Alexander I" Square in front of the Princely Palace in Sofia. From there, we will send the great ruler of the Bulgarians with a procession to the "St. Sophia" Church on his last journey.