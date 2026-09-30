"Vazrazhdane": Fuels are pulling food prices up, price pressure is just beginning

„Vazrazhdane“ insists that the prices of basic food products and fuels be placed in the focus of the government and parliamentary control. The political organization indicates that a series of requests to hear representatives of the control bodies and the relevant ministers have been rejected, despite the continued rise in prices.

Dimo Drenchev stated at a media briefing in the capital that for another week „Vazrazhdane“ has requested a hearing on the topic. Previous proposals to hear the chairmen of the CPC and CPC, as well as on the topic of fuel prices, have not received support. This week, the request for a hearing of the Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, Vladimir Ivanov, was also rejected.

Drenchev drew attention to the data on wholesale prices, according to which a significant part of the goods recorded an increase within just one week. He also emphasized the large regional differences in the prices of yellow cheese, cheese, flour, rice and other basic products.

According to him, differences of over 100% between individual regions cannot be explained solely by transport costs and raise serious questions about competition and the way the market functions.

Drenchev also pointed to fuel prices as a major problem. According to him, a number of European countries have already taken measures by reducing excise duties, VAT or a combination of the two, while the actions taken so far in Bulgaria are limited.

He warned that the price pressure on fuels is already being passed on to wholesale prices, and the next effect will be felt in retail prices.

Petar Petrov raised the issue of political responsibility and the specific actions of the government. After the rejected requests to hear the control bodies, as well as the ministers of agriculture and economy, the MP from “Vazrazhdane“ submitted a question to the Prime Minister under the parliamentary control procedure.

Petrov insists on making it clear whether the Council of Ministers will use the data of the control bodies on the growth of prices of basic food products and what specific decisions will be taken. He expects an answer during the parliamentary control on Friday.

“Vazrazhdane“ will continue to submit requests for hearings of representatives of the executive branch and control bodies until specific measures against rising prices are presented.

Petrov also recalled the submitted bills to reduce VAT on goods from the small consumer basket, essential goods and fuels, and the political organization will insist that they be considered.

According to “Vazrazhdane“ the agenda of society is increasingly clearly determined by prices, inflation and impoverishment, and the government must respond with specific decisions, not by refusing parliamentary control.