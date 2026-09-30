The Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov has resigned

The Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov yesterday submitted a report for release from military service to the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov. The news was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense for bTV.

His reasons are not announced by the Ministry of Defense.

The document states that the admiral will have a 3-month notice of resignation, which means that he will fulfill his duties until the end of the year. By law, the next Chief of Defense should then be appointed by a presidential decree.

Admiral Emil Eftimov has been the Chief of Defense since March 30, 2020, the website of the Ministry of Defense says. He has also received all the honors and awards corresponding to the rank, including the Ministry of Defense award "For Faithful Service Under the Flags" and the Ministry of Defense honorary badge "Saint George", writes BTA.