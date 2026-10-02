The Prime Minister and 8 Ministers Will Answer in Parliament

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will answer questions from MPs during the traditional Friday parliamentary control. Among the questions to the Prime Minister are questions about the government's measures against price increases and their impact on households and businesses.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev will also answer MPs' questions. Seven more ministers will be heard in Parliament, which means that in addition to the Prime Minister, a total of eight members of the government will answer questions.

The most questions were addressed to the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov. There are six MPs' questions to him.

Sources: BNT