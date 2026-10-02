Road conditions: heavy traffic towards Turkey

There is heavy traffic for trucks exiting Bulgaria through the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint and the "Lesovo" border checkpoint. Traffic is normal on the borders with Romania, Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia.

The ferry connections Oryahovo - Beket and Svishtov - Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube River. Passenger cars and vans up to 3.5 tons pass through the "Rudozem", "Zlatograd", "Makaza" and "Ivaylovgrad" routes to Greece. Both buses and trucks are allowed through “Kulata“, “Ilinden“ and “Kapitan Petko Voivoda“. “Traffic is intense at the “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“ border checkpoints at the truck exit“, the General Directorate of “Border Police“ states.

Road restrictions

Among the restrictions in force on the national network is the section of road III-109 Kresna – Kulata – Melnik at km 11+700. The right lane in the direction of Melnik is restricted due to a rock slide, traffic is carried out in the left lane, and the speed is limited to 30 km/h.

In the Rhodope Mountains on road II-58 Haskovo - Kardzhali - Gabrovo at km 4+100 to km 4+760, vehicles are moving in one lane due to an activated landslide. The restriction is signaled by road signs.

Repair activities continue on road II-56 Pavel Banya - Turia - Plovdiv, where traffic is carried out in one lane in separate places, as well as on road II-66 Stara Zagora - Podslon in the section from km 39+000 to km 58+000. On road II-74 Targovishte - Dralfa from km 27+270 to km 30+000, traffic is regulated in stages in one lane. The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency warns drivers to observe temporary signaling and speed limits.

Fires and inspections by the Traffic Police

For the last reported day, the fire department units responded to 149 reports of accidents. 106 fires were extinguished, 14 of which were with direct material damage. 40 rescue activities and assistance operations were also registered, five of which were in accidents. One citizen was injured in the fires.

Within the framework of the specialized police operation, 17,364 motor vehicles and 20,989 drivers and passengers were checked. 4,797 reports and 324 acts were drawn up. 14 drivers were found to have driven after drinking alcohol, as well as five who were caught after using drugs or their analogues.

Conditions in the mountains

In the high parts, conditions are variable. On Botev Peak, minus 4 degrees, passing fog and strong wind were recorded. On Aleko, the temperature is 2 degrees in clear weather and light wind, and in Borovets - 5 degrees, clear weather and calm wind. For the high parts of the Stara Planina, the MES reports a lack of precipitation, but visibility may change due to fog.

The MES has not published data on avalanche danger for these areas. Tourists should adjust their route and equipment to the low temperatures, strong wind and possible fog in the high mountains.

Sources: BTA