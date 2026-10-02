BDZ provides free tickets to Sofia for October 3

BDZ provides free round-trip travel to Sofia on October 3 for citizens who want to attend the welcoming of the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil. Tickets will be issued from all stations in the country and will be valid for both the return and return journeys within the same day.

The journey will be with a reserved seat. Passengers will only pay the reservation fee, which costs 0.51 euros per direction. The tickets will be valid to Sofia Central Station, Poduyane, Iskar, Zaharna Fabrika, Gorna Banya, Sofia-Sever, Iskarsko Shosse and Gorna Banya stop.

Ten trains will carry passengers to Sofia

Free transport will be provided by 10 fast trains. From Burgas, train No. 3620 departs at 05:25 and arrives in Sofia at 11:25, and the return train No. 3625 departs at 16:45 and arrives at 22:40.

From Plovdiv, train No. 1612 departs at 08:10 and arrives in Sofia at 10:55. The return is by train No. 1621 at 16:25, which arrives in Plovdiv at 19:05.

From Gorna Oryahovitsa, train No. 2640 is scheduled to depart at 05:20 and arrive at Sofia-North station at 09:12. The return train No. 2641 departs at 16:50.

On the route from Petrich, train No. 5610 departs at 06:00 and arrives in Sofia at 10:19, and No. 5615 heads back at 16:30. From Vidin, train No. 7621 departs at 04:50 and arrives in Sofia at 10:01. The return train No. 7624 departs at 17:15 and arrives in Vidin at 22:31.

For all other destinations on the routes of these trains, tickets will be sold at regular prices.

Online sales are temporarily suspended

Due to the organization of the issuance of free tickets, online sales for the specified trains have been suspended from October 1 to 3 inclusive. The restriction also applies to trips on these trains on other dates.

Tickets at the regular rate will be available for purchase at the ticket offices. “BDZ – Passenger Transport“ apologizes to its customers for the temporary restriction on online sales and the inconvenience caused.

The welcoming of Tsar Samuil's mortal remains in Sofia is scheduled for October 3 at 12:30 p.m. at “Batenberg“ Square. Prime Minister Rumen Radev invited citizens to attend the ceremony, after which a procession to the “St. Sophia“ church is planned.

Sources: Darik