„Wait for the prime minister, he is here, let him call the minister, let's see who's lying. Are the two of them lying, or is only the minister lying“. This was stated on the sidelines of the parliament by MP and leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

His comment is in connection with what Prime Minister Rumen Radev said earlier from the podium that during inspections of state bodies in cases related to public procurement, data on invoices for 36 flights worth a total of 5 million euros were established. "We work with partner services, the invoices for 36 flights worth a total of 5 million euros are described very clearly. An airplane has been purchased and it is clear which company purchased it", Radev said and called on the deputies to call Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev to provide more details.

„This is impossible to exist, because everything was paid for by me and my family for all my flights. I have nothing to prove, they must prove it. Those who accuse me must prove it. Check all the declarations of me and my family, it is verifiable what it is. It was paid for by an absolutely legitimate activity that is in the Commercial Register“, said Peevski.