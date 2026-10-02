Rumen Radev creates a central electronic register for food prices

The government is working on creating a central electronic register of food prices, which should provide regulators with real data for tracking prices and identifying unfair trade practices. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in response to a question from GERB-SDF MP Alexander Ivanov about food prices and the initiative “Basket with Care“.

“This is not an easy process, we are working hard on a central electronic register of food prices“, Radev said, quoted by bTV. According to him, such a register has not been created in Bulgaria so far, but it exists in a number of European countries.

The Prime Minister explained that the register should be part of a broader control system, together with legislative changes and the working methodologies of the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) and the Competition Protection Commission (CPC).

“When we have the laws, we have the tools, when we already have this register, which is quite complex, then these regulators will have real data, real mechanisms and information with which they can say that there are unfair trade practices here, that there is an unjustified increase in prices“, said Radev, quoted by BGNES.

He pointed out that while the register was being built, the government had a dialogue with large food chains, as a result of which they made voluntary commitments. According to him, this approach sought a balance between the free market economy and the need to control violations in the pricing chain.

„This approach of „Basket with Care“ must be supplemented with these more serious measures and we will begin to implement them“, said the Prime Minister.

In his response, Radev also provided data on the movement of food prices during the year. According to him, from January to April there was an increase, after which deflation in food began in May.

„Since May, we have had the beginning of deflation in food. Minus 0.5, minus 2 in June, minus 1 point in July, minus 0.2 in August, and in September we have an increase of 0.5%. So yes, we have another upward trend in the price of food products“, Radev pointed out.

According to him, the dialogue with large food chains has yielded results, but “it is not enough“. “When we talk about prices, we need to see all the factors that determine them“, said the Prime Minister. He cited fuel prices and transportation costs among them.

Alexander Ivanov replied that the results of “Basket with Care“ do not have the necessary effect, referring to inflation data and indicating that the increase in prices continues to be felt by households.

In conclusion, Radev said: “Is it enough? Maybe more and we will try and continue in this direction“.