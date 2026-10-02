Rumen Radev to Venko Sabrutev: The battle with your stupidity is difficult

A sharp verbal clash occurred between Prime Minister Rumen Radev and MP from "We Continue the Change" Venko Sabrutev during parliamentary control this Friday, BGNES reports. The topic of the exchange of remarks was inflation, prices and the country's entry into the eurozone.

Accusations about inflation and the euro

According to the information from the agency, Prime Minister Radev has sharply criticized the representatives of "We Continue the Change", directly accusing them of high prices in the country.

"We are waging the battle with the oligarchy, but the battle with your stupidity is very difficult. You brought about the huge inflation", the Prime Minister said from the parliamentary rostrum.

He emphasized that the political formation advertised and insisted on the introduction of the euro, promising large-scale investments that did not materialize.

"Why didn't you fight when prices skyrocketed? Where is your golden shower?", Radev asked, adding that in his opinion his opponents lack elementary logical thought and are the main reason for the current price levels.

Exchange of remarks and recordings

In response to the attack, MP Venko Sabrutev released an audio recording of Rumen Radev, in which he announced a reduction in prices in the retail network by at least 15 percent. The MP also recalled a recent statement by the Minister of Finance Galab Donev. According to Sabrutev, the Finance Minister stated categorically that joining the Eurozone and adopting the single European currency are not the reason for the appreciation in our country.

"Mr. Radev, to me you are a big lie", the MP said from the parliamentary rostrum. The verbal duel ended with a remark by the Prime Minister, who accused the representatives of "We Continue the Change" that they were the ones who protected the oligarchy in the country.