NSI: In June 2026, the average gross salary was 1,421 euros

In July 2026, a decrease of 6.8% was recorded in the calendar-adjusted industrial production index compared to the corresponding month of 2025. On an annual basis, a decline in industrial production, calculated from calendar-adjusted data, was reported in the extractive industry - by 36.1%, and in the manufacturing industry - by 7.3%, while an increase was observed in the production and distribution of electricity, heat and gas - by 16.7%.

The calendar-adjusted data show an increase of 4.9% in construction output compared to the same month of 2025. In July 2026, compared to the same month in 2025, an increase of 9.5% was recorded in the output of building construction and 5.0% in the construction of facilities. A decrease was recorded in specialized construction activities - by 0.2%.

In the second quarter of 2026, the gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 30,292.5 million euros at current prices according to preliminary data. Per capita, 4,729.3 euros of the value volume of the indicator accounted for. At an average quarterly exchange rate of 0.860625 euros per 1 US dollar, GDP amounted to 35,198.2 million dollars and, respectively, 5,495.2 dollars per capita.

The retail trade turnover in July 2026 increased by 5.6% compared to July 2025, according to calendar

adjusted data. Compared to the same month in 2025, an increase in turnover was observed in all major groups: “Retail trade in food, beverages and tobacco“ - by 7.5%, “Retail trade in automotive fuels and lubricants“ - by 6.6%, and “Retail trade in non-food goods, excluding automotive fuels and lubricants“ - by 4.1%.

Individual consumption in the second quarter of 2026 accounted for 69.7% of the GDP produced.

The indicator increased by 7.6% in real terms compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The relative share of gross fixed capital formation in GDP in the second quarter of 2026 was 23.0%. The indicator increased by 8.4% in real terms compared to the same period of the previous year according to seasonally adjusted data.

In July 2026, the average capacity utilization in industry was 2.4 points below its level in April 2026 and reached 72.9% according to data from the NSI business surveys. The total number of employed persons in the second quarter of 2026 was 2,917.9 thousand, of which 1,546.8 thousand were men and 1,371.1 thousand were women. The relative share of employed persons in the population aged 15 and over was 53.0%, with

this share being 59.1% for men and 47.4% for women. The number of unemployed persons in the second quarter of 2026 was 107.1 thousand, of which 65.2 thousand (60.9%) were men and 41.9 thousand (39.1%) were women. The unemployment rate is 3.5%, 4.0% for men and 3.0% for women, respectively.

In the second quarter of 2026, compared to the second quarter of 2025, employers' total costs per hour worked by their employees increased by 9.9% (according to preliminary data). In industry, the increase was 12.2%, in services - by 11.5%, and in construction - by 8.5%.

In September 2026, 31.2% of industrial enterprises indicated a shortage of labor as a factor hindering their activities, according to data from the NSI business surveys. In June 2026, the average gross salary was 1,421 euros - a decrease of 0.9% compared to the previous month and an increase of 9.1% compared to June 2025.