Motorcyclist dies in accident in Varna Region

A 31-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident on the Dolni Chiflik - Pchelnik village road, the police reported.

The accident occurred on October 1. He was driving at an inappropriate speed, overtook and hit a car driven by a 43-year-old man.

The motorcyclist died on the spot. The driver of the car and the passenger next to him received injuries, were examined and released for home treatment.

The children traveling with them were not injured. The 43-year-old driver of the car tested negative for alcohol and drugs.