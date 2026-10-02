The government will insist on full technology transfer and the creation of high-quality jobs in VMZ with the upcoming investment by the German defense concern “Rheinmetall“, BGNES reports.

The negotiations were discussed during today's parliamentary control, where the focus fell on protecting the national interest and overcoming the initial deficits in the talks.

New location by the sea

The state is considering providing an alternative location for the large-scale project. A plot of land near Burgas, which is currently owned by the Ministry of Defense, is being discussed. The site already has the necessary adjacent infrastructure. In order to speed up the process, the government plans to provide full administrative support and declare the facility as one of national importance, which will allow its implementation in a simplified manner.

„We will insist on full technology transfer and creation of high-quality jobs in Bulgaria, on the territory of the VMZ“, emphasized Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev in response to a question from the chairman of the parliamentary group of „Progressive Bulgaria“ Petar Vitanov.

Expansion of the investment

In addition to the initially planned production of gunpowder, the Bulgarian side and the German concern are exploring three additional areas for joint activity. Among them are the development of satellite technologies, the production of drones and systems to combat them, as well as the creation of logistics and transport vehicles.

„We are talking about three main, alternative and additional investments, and we will choose one of them already in consultation with „Rheinmetall“ within this month“, Pulev pointed out.

He added that the Bulgarian delegation has already held key talks with the management of the concern.

„We are continuing with full force the active structuring of the investment intention. I had the honor to welcome the entire delegation from „Rheinmetall“ and there we discussed current issues related to the structuring of the process and the project“, the Deputy Prime Minister said from the parliamentary rostrum.

The negotiations are expected to continue during Alexander Pulev's upcoming visit to Germany.