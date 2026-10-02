EC approves €170 million in state aid for Bulgarian farmers

The European Commission has approved a Bulgarian state aid scheme worth €170 million. It is intended for farmers affected by the increased fuel and fertilizer prices due to the crisis in the Middle East.

The measure was approved under the Temporary Framework for State Aid for the Middle East Crisis (METSAF), adopted by the Commission on 29 April 2026.

The scheme will apply until 31 December 2026 and aims to mitigate the impact of the increase in fuel and fertilizer prices in agriculture. The support will be provided in the form of direct grants. The aid is proportionate to the increased costs and has a maximum amount of up to €50,000 per company.

The EC assessed the scheme under EU state aid rules and found that it met all conditions, after which it formally approved it.

The METSAF framework itself will be in force until the end of 2026. During its period of application, the Commission will review its content, scope and duration, taking into account developments in the Middle East and the general economic situation.