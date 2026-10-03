Weather today, forecast for Saturday, October 3: Frost in the morning and up to 23° during the day

Saturday, October 3, will begin with frost in parts of Western and Central Bulgaria. A yellow code has been declared for Sofia-city, Sofia-region, Pernik and Kyustendil, as well as for parts of the regions of Pazardzhik, Lovech and Gabrovo. In some valleys and high fields, the minimum temperatures will be between 1° and 3°, and in Sofia around 2° are expected.

In the southeastern regions, the morning values will be higher - between 11° and 13°. Over most of the country at night it will be clear, while in the extreme southeastern regions there will be more clouds and short-term precipitation is possible in places.

Sunny weather will prevail during the day. “Sunny weather will prevail during the day“, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Temporary increases in cloudiness are expected over the southeastern regions, and maximum temperatures in the country will be between 18° and 23°. The wind will be moderate from the east-northeast, and in Eastern Bulgaria it will temporarily strengthen.

Weather in the mountains and by the sea

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny. There will be more clouds over the massifs in the southeastern half of the country, and in the Strandzha region it will rain in some places. A strong wind will blow from the east-northeast. The temperature at 1200 meters will be around 12°, and at 2000 meters - around 5°.

On the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will also prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness. On the southern coast, mainly before noon, short-term precipitation is possible in places. Maximum temperatures will be between 18° and 20°, the sea water temperature - 20°-21°, and the waves will reach 3-4 points.

Sources: Nova, News.bg