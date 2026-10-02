Important news in FACTS on 02.10.2026

EC approves 170 million euros in state aid for Bulgarian farmers

The European Commission has approved a Bulgarian state aid scheme in the amount of 170 million euros. It is intended for farmers affected by the increased prices of fuel and fertilizers due to the crisis in the Middle East.

Archimandrite Nikanor also remains without the right to serve

The Holy Synod rejected the complaints of Archimandrite Nikanor (Hristo Hristov Mishkov) against the initiated church case for slander, insults and other violations, as well as against his temporary removal from the priesthood.

Archimandrite Dionysius was banned from performing services

The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church has approved the decision to depose Archimandrite Dionysius (Mishev). This means that he will no longer be a priest, but remains a monk and has not been excommunicated from the Church, Nova TV reports.