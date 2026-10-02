And Archimandrite Nikanor remains without the right to serve

The Holy Synod rejected the appeals of Archimandrite Nikanor (Hristo Hristov Mishkov) against the initiated church case for slander, insults and other violations, as well as against his temporary removal from priesthood.

At its meeting on October 2, the Synod, which is considering the case as a Church Court, confirmed that the case against Nikanor must be considered in the first instance by the Sofia Diocesan Church Court.

Thus, the case is returned to the Sofia Diocesan Church Court and will continue on its merits. According to the Synod, the accusations are related to Nikanor's behavior as a priest in the Sofia Diocese and his duties as a clergyman.

With a separate decision, the Holy Synod confirmed all three orders of the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan Daniil of Sofia, by which on August 10, August 26 and September 9, Archimandrite Nikanor was temporarily banned from performing divine services and other priestly services.

The Synod indicated that the measure is temporary and of a precautionary nature. Its purpose is to avoid tension and “sedition“ in the church community.

The decisions of the Holy Synod on the considered complaints are final according to the Statute of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church – Bulgarian Patriarchate. “Against“ The above decision, with a dissenting opinion regarding the judicial procedure, was voted by the Metropolitan of Stara Zagora, Cyprian.