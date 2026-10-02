Velislav Velichkov: The murder of Filipov could rearrange the criminal business in Plovdiv

The MP from "We continue the change" Velislav Velichkov commented to "Denyat ON AIR" the postponed hearing of the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev on the issues of flights, invoices and contracts for guardrails, as well as the murder of Iliyan Filipov in Plovdiv.

"The hearing of Minister Demerdzhiev on the issue of flights, invoices and guardrails was postponed by the submitter - the group of "Progressive Bulgaria", said the MP from "Continuing the Change".

According to him, allegations have emerged that during the time of Minister Shishkov, contracts for the supply and installation of guardrails were concluded with companies that the Minister of the Interior claims are related to the financing of Delyan Peevski's flights.

Velichkov also commented on Peevski's claim that if it is proven that "Spectrum" paid for his flights, he will resign.

"I see that Mr. Peevski says that if it is proven that "Spectrum" paid for the flights, he will resign, but there are many ways to pay for flights with other people's money or to use some of them free of charge as a service, and the costs of the relevant flights are paid by some person and this does not necessarily have to be a company. There are thousands of ways, put-up persons," Velichkov told Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the more important question is why Peevski, who denies these allegations for the second time and states that the flights were paid for with family funds, does not present documents for the payments made.

"The relevant documents are issued for all these expenses," said the MP from "We Continue the Change".

According to him, tracking the financial documents could make it possible to reach the genesis of corruption practices on a huge scale, which, according to him, took place during the previous administration and for which Peevski was behind.

"DPS is making desperate attempts to stick to "Progressive Bulgaria". Peevski is doing everything possible to get closer to the authorities," commented the MP from "We Continue the Change".

Velichkov also commented on the murder of Iliyan Filipov, stating that Filipov had been threatened. He questioned why the prosecutor's office in Plovdiv did not take action and summon Filipov to give explanations, after which other individuals could be questioned to assess whether there was an intention to commit suicide.

"The prosecutor's office is under constant political influence," emphasized the MP from "We Continue the Change".

He noted that Filipov claimed that the police were working under the influence of another person with whom he had been in disputes and who was a former police officer. According to Velichkov, the police often serve political interests.

"Filipov hinted that smuggling channels pass through Plovdiv", Velichkov noted.

According to him, some scandalous appointments have been made in the Plovdiv prosecutor's office. He expressed hope that the prosecutor's office will not seize the actions of the police, because, according to him, otherwise doubts would arise that the prosecutor's office is hiding something.

"Investigators are obliged to investigate all versions in their entirety", the MP pointed out.

He described the rapid disclosure of the murder as unprecedented in recent decades.

"There has not been such a quickly disclosed ostentatious murder in Bulgaria in the last 35 years", Velichkov said.

According to him, the murder could lead to a redistribution of territories in the gray and criminal part of business in Plovdiv. He believes that the motive for the crime was not unpaid money.

"In Plovdiv, people say that this is not a murder for personal reasons", commented the MP from "We Continue the Change".

In conclusion, he emphasized the need for effective work by the prosecutor's office against the backdrop of the increasing number of showy murders.