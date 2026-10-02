Yesterday, Kostadin Kostadinov visited the cities of Popovo and Targovishte. He met with citizens in the center of both cities, at specially designated pre-election stations.

The "Vazrazhdane" presidential candidate, who is also the author of the textbook, gave away "Rodinoznanie" for grades 1-4 to everyone who wanted it.

Kostadinov spoke to everyone about the priorities of "Vazrazhdane" in the pre-election campaign. Asked what Bulgaria, of which he is president, is like, he answered without hesitation: Independent, prosperous, stable and with secure borders.

Topics touched on included the need for more and better-paid jobs and the need for people, as the demographic crisis in these settlements is widespread. Kostadinov shared that “Vazrazhdane” is the only political organization that has developed a program to address the demographic crisis and the return of Bulgarians from abroad to Bulgaria. He stated that if Bulgarian citizens decide that he is the next president of Bulgaria, he will insist that the program be implemented so that every Bulgarian city can regain its shine.

The presidential candidate from “Vazrazhdane” said that he meets with citizens in the square, where he is accessible to everyone.

“I extend an invitation for a conversation to everyone, regardless of whether they sympathize with me or have different views from mine. I am ready to hear everyone, to listen to them and together to formulate the collective goal of Bulgaria. Our country needs a new collective goal”, said Kostadinov to the gathered crowd of citizens.

Kostadinov and Volgin the different choice is number 11!

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