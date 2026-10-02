The DPS has filed a report to the prosecutor's office about contracts for the supply and installation of guardrails, as well as allegations of connections between an advisor to the Prime Minister Rumen Radev and a company in this sector. This was announced to journalists by Hamid Hamid, quoted by Nova TV.

The party insists that the state prosecution investigate the circumstances surrounding the contracts and their subsequent indexation. According to Hamid, this is an increase in their value by a total of over 160%, after the “Donev 1“ cabinet adopted a methodology for changing prices in public procurement.

“We want the circumstances to be investigated and the indexation contracts to be clarified. Because after a methodology adopted by the “Galub Donev – cabinet 1“, the price of these contracts jumps by a total of over 160%?“, said Hamid.

The DPS wants the prosecution to also investigate allegations of contacts between an advisor to the Prime Minister and a manufacturer and supplier of guardrails.

According to Hamid, the investigation must establish the nature of the relationship and whether there is evidence of possible corruption practices. He cited as circumstances that, according to the party, must be clarified, allegations of visits by the advisor to a hunting farm near Devin and stays at the “Persenk“ hotel in the city.

Hamid stated that the hotel is owned by a person connected to the company “Jupiter 05“, which he identified as one of the main participants in the market for the production, supply and installation of guardrails in Bulgaria.

“We want the prosecution to investigate the relationship and whether there are any possible corrupt practices in the frequent visits of this advisor to Mr. Radev to a hunting farm near Devin and the frequent stays of this advisor at the “Persenk“ hotel in Devin, owned by one of the monopolists in Bulgaria in the production, supply and installation of guardrails, namely the company “Jupiter 05“, whose owner is the well-known Niki Mantinellata“, said Hamid.