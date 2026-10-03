A year after the flood: "Elenite" still waiting for restoration

One year after the devastating flood in the resort village of "Elenite", the infrastructure has still not been restored. Four people died in the disaster, among them the 57-year-old chief boatswain of a border police ship Stefan Ivanov. The investigation into the causes continues.

Property owners are waiting for the electricity, water and sewage systems to be restored. The ravines and riverbed have not been cleaned either. In one year, only the water park destroyed by the water has been demolished, and the pool of the water attraction has been filled with soil. No work is being done on the remaining destroyed infrastructure.

Owners are repairing with their own funds

Some of the properties are being restored by the owners. They are replacing electrical panels and repairing their homes while waiting for the supply of electricity, water and sewage.

„We are repairing the electrical networks, the panels. We are buying new ones from Burgas. One board cost 1,500, the second - 1,600 euros.“

Another owner describes what has been done over the past year as follows: „Nothing has been done, except to bury what we have messed up.“ According to the owners, people have repaired their homes with their own funds and can continue on their own if the electricity, water and sewage are restored.

Investigation awaits key expertise

The investigation materials have been collected in 70 volumes. The prosecutor's office expects the five-part hydro-construction-technical expertise to be prepared by the end of the year. It should clarify how the flood occurred and whether any officials are guilty in connection with illegal construction. After its preparation, it will be assessed whether there is evidence of crimes committed.

„After all the expert reports have been prepared, and in particular this one - the five-part report - which is extremely important for how the flood occurred, are there any officials guilty in connection with the illegal construction, which should also be established during the investigation.“

The Directorate for National Construction Control has been requested to declare the construction permit issued by the Nessebar Municipality for the „Negresco“ hotel null and void. The hotel is built on the Kozluka River bed, through which the water passes through a constructed collector.

The director of construction control in Burgas, Eng. Keti Valkova, stated that there is no information that the prosecutor's office has taken action on the request.

„We have no data on any action taken by the prosecutor's office at the moment.“

A wreath will be laid in memory of the deceased by the city hall in Sveti Vlas.

Sources: Bulgarian National Radio