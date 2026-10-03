Hunting season opens with increased control in Smolyan

The hunting season for local small game and group hunting for wild boar opens on October 3. In Smolyan region, increased safety and control measures have been introduced during hunting trips.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Smolyan works together with the Regional Directorate for Forests and Hunting Associations. An operational plan for prevention and control has been prepared and approved.

Mandatory briefing before each trip

The leaders of hunting parties and groups must conduct briefings for the participants before each hunting trip. Special attention is paid to the safe handling of firearms.

Inspections during the new season will cover the transportation of hunting weapons to the hunting grounds, their carrying, use and storage. Compliance with the ban on the use of alcohol and intoxicants during hunting will also be monitored.

1837 hunters were checked last season

In Smolyan region, 2948 individuals with a permit to carry weapons for hunting purposes were registered. During the 2025-2026 hunting season, 92 joint inspections of hunting groups were carried out with the participation of the Regional Directorate of Forests, state forestry and state hunting farms. 1837 hunters were checked.

No violations of the Law on Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives and Pyrotechnic Articles and the Law on Hunting and Game Protection were found during these checks. During the previous hunting season, no incidents involving hunters or hunting weapons during outings were registered.

In the 2026-2027 season, control will be intensified in the hunting areas of the district. From the ODMVR – Smolyan call on hunters to show responsibility and discipline, to follow safety rules and instructions of the leaders of hunting trips:

„The safe conduct of the hunting season depends primarily on the responsible behavior of each participant.“

Sources: Dariknews