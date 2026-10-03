Petar Volgin: Concerns about the renovation of the Freedom Monument are completely justified

The concerns of citizens about the upcoming renovation of the Freedom Monument on Shipka are completely justified. This was stated to Nova TV by Petar Volgin, a candidate for vice president from “Vazrazhdane“.

According to him, the question is not whether the monument should be left to crumble, but whether its previous appearance will be preserved after the large-scale renovation.

Volgin also commented on the note from the Russian embassy regarding the monument, stating that it is normal for Russia to show interest in the monument because of the memory of Russian soldiers who died in the war. He denied the actions of “Vazrazhdane“ to be related to the Russian position and indicated that the party follows its own program.

According to him, some of the messages of “Progressive Bulgaria“ are similar to those that “Vazrazhdane“ has been advocating for years - for greater independence of Bulgaria and a more independent foreign policy. However, Volgin stated that there is a discrepancy between the stated positions and the subsequent actions.