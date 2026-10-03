Two new outbreaks of sheep and goat pox in Kyustendil region

Two primary outbreaks of sheep and goat pox have been identified in Kyustendil region. The disease was registered in a livestock farm in the village of Pastuh, Nevestino municipality, with 29 small ruminants, and in the village of Novi Chiflik, Kyustendil municipality, where eight animals are kept. The information was reported by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA).

A 5-kilometer protection and 20-kilometer surveillance zones have been defined around the two outbreaks. They cover settlements in Kyustendil region, as well as villages in the Blagoevgrad and Pernik regions. Restrictions on the movement and breeding of sheep and goats are being introduced in these areas.

Limitations on animals and milk

The movement of sheep and goats is prohibited, with the exception of animals intended for immediate slaughter under certain conditions. In the affected sites and the areas around them, animals must be kept in a stable.

A census of animals, an update of data in the veterinary information system “VetIS“ and official veterinary medical control are pending. Requirements for movement and processing have been introduced for raw milk from areas with a special regime.

“The disease does not pose a danger to humans, but its spread can lead to significant economic losses“, the BFSA emphasizes.

Call to farmers

The agency calls on owners to carefully monitor the health of animals and comply with biosecurity measures. If sheep and goats are suspected of pox, a veterinarian must be notified immediately.

Alerts can be submitted 24/7 to the BFSA hotline – 0 700 122 99.

Sources: bTV Novinite