Natalia Kiselova: The Supreme Judicial Council needs a new perspective

The Supreme Judicial Council needs a fresher and different perspective, said the former Speaker of the National Assembly, Associate Professor Natalia Kiselova, in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS. She commented on the election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, the controversy surrounding Delyan Peevski, the murder of Iliyan Filipov in Plovdiv and the pardon cases.

Kiselova stated that the ruling party and the deputies from “Progressive Bulgaria“ will continue to raise questions related to the leader of the MRF and other individuals for whom there is evidence of previous activities. According to her, this is part of their understanding of exposing corruption.

Regarding the conditions set by Delyan Peevski for changes in the government, she said that she does not expect the Interior Minister to be released because of them. However, Kiselova emphasized that the allegations of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior must be proven in order for the institutions to take further action.

Economic motive behind the murder in Plovdiv

Kiselova said that as Speaker of the National Assembly she received information from the services. Iliyan Filipov's name was mentioned in a closed session when discussing issues related to the football club “Botev“ (Plovdiv).

She admitted that there could be a motive behind the murder that goes beyond a personal conflict. Among the possible explanations, she mentioned “settlement of old scores“ or freeing up space for a new player in the construction or transport business. Kiselova specified that she could not specify a specific version, but according to her, the reason was probably economic.

What should the new SJC be like

According to Kiselova, magistrates should not lead the public debate mainly through letters, but their professional positions should be defended through judicial acts. She believes that the new SJC should also include representatives from outside the professional magistrate community.

According to her, among those nominated for the parliamentary quota there are more lawyers who are not career magistrates. “This will provide an opportunity for a fresher and different perspective“, said Kiselova.

She also identified a serious reform of the Inspectorate of the Judiciary as necessary. Kiselova also raised the question of whether the income and property of magistrates correspond to each other.

Pardons and medical opinions

On the topic of pardons, Kiselova explained that the procedure applies to people who are serving a sentence. The decision takes into account various circumstances that occurred after the sentence entered into force.

She emphasized the importance of medical opinions in cases of suspicion of a convict's serious health condition. According to Kiselova, it should also be clarified what happens after the pardon, as well as whether the allegations of subsequent illegal activity are supported by actions of the prosecutor's office and other competent institutions.

Sources: NOVA