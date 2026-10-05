Bulgaria is second in the EU in annual producer price growth

Bulgaria is among the countries with the strongest increase in industrial production in the European Union, writes BGNES.

In August 2026, producer prices increased by 3.3% compared to July, which places the country together with Estonia at the top of the monthly ranking. On an annual basis, the increase in Bulgaria reaches 16.8%, and according to this indicator the country is second in the EU after Ireland.

The data are from the first estimate of “Eurostat“, the statistical office of the European Union. They outline a noticeably stronger dynamics of production prices in Bulgaria compared to the average rates for the European economy.

In August, industrial prices in the euro area increased by 1.9% compared to July, and in the EU also by 1.9%. A month earlier, the growth was 1.6% for the euro area and 1.4% for the European Union, respectively.

The main driver of the monthly price increase is energy. In the euro area, prices in this segment increased by 5.6%, and in the EU by 5.5%. In intermediate goods, the increase was 0.4% and 0.4%, in capital goods 0.2% and 0.2%, in durable consumer goods 0.4% and 0.3%, and in non-durable consumer goods 0.1% in the euro area and 0.2% in the EU. Prices in industry excluding energy increased by 0.2% in both zones.

There are significant differences between countries. Producer prices rose in all member states, with the largest monthly increases recorded in Bulgaria and Estonia, each by 3.3%, followed by Italy by 3.1% and Denmark by 3.0%.

The annual picture is even more telling. Between August 2025 and August 2026, industrial prices increased by 8.2% in the euro area and by 8.0% in the EU. In Bulgaria, the growth of 16.8% is more than twice the average for the Union.

The most significant contribution to the overall increase in prices on a European scale is again energy. In the euro area, energy prices increased by 21.0% per year, and in the EU by 20.7%. For intermediate goods, the growth is 6.8% and 6.5%, for capital goods 2.6% and 2.4%, and for durable consumer goods 3.4% and 3.2%. For non-durable consumer goods, a decrease of 0.8% is reported in the euro area and 0.7% in the EU.

The annual data also show a strong divergence between countries. The largest increase in producer prices was reported in Ireland with 17.1%, followed by Bulgaria with 16.8% and Lithuania with 14.6%. Luxembourg is the only country where a decrease of 7.9% was registered.

These values place Bulgaria in an unusual position in the European industrial picture. While for the EU and the euro area the dynamics are largely determined by the energy component, Bulgarian industry is among the sectors and economies in which the overall increase in producer prices is particularly strong. Eurostat data outlines a trend that has a direct impact on both business costs and prices along the chain from production to the end consumer.