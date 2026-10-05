MFA: Bulgarian students abroad will be able to do internships in embassies

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova announced in the Netherlands an upcoming initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to create opportunities for Bulgarian students studying abroad to conduct internships in the diplomatic missions of our country in The Hague, London, Paris, Berlin and Vienna.

“People are our greatest asset - both in the Ministry and in our diplomatic missions abroad“, said Minister Petrova.

It is planned that the interns will have the opportunity to get to know the work of the Bulgarian diplomatic service up close, to apply the acquired knowledge and skills in practice and to contribute to its more effective work work.

“We want young Bulgarian talents to show how their knowledge and skills can be useful for Bulgaria, regardless of where they are“, emphasized Velislava Petrova.

According to her, the goal is for more young Bulgarians to see the diplomatic service as a place where they can develop and contribute to the worthy presentation of Bulgaria around the world. Minister Petrova expressed hope that the initiative will motivate some of them to one day return and work together with the diplomatic service.

The minister said that she was encouraged by her meeting with the interns at the Bulgarian Embassy in The Hague, who welcomed the idea positively. She noted that the short internships that some of them are currently conducting do not give them enough opportunity to get acquainted in depth with the different areas of work of the diplomatic service.

The initiative will build a sustainable bridge between academic education and diplomatic practice. After the final specification of all parameters for its implementation, detailed information, including the terms and conditions for application, will be published on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.