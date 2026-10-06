127 companies will receive nearly 62 million euros for green and digital innovations

A total of 127 Bulgarian companies will receive nearly 62 million euros for the development and validation of innovative solutions for green and digital transformation. The funding is provided under a procedure from the Program “Research, Innovation and Digitalization for Smart Transformation“ (PNIIDIT), managed by the Executive Agency “European Competitiveness Funds“ (EA EFC) under the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation (MIDT). The program is among the main tools for promoting joint projects between business and the scientific and innovation ecosystem in the country.

273 enterprises applied for the measure for green and digital partnerships. Those proposed for funding will be invited to conclude contracts with the EA EFC. The full list of companies can be seen at: https://pniidit.egov.bg/wps/portal/program-niidit/procedures/expired_term/bg16rfpr002-1.010

With European funds, companies will be able to carry out developments in areas such as digital technologies and artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and automation, new materials, green technologies and resource efficiency, health and biotechnology.

A basic requirement is that the projects be implemented in partnership with research organizations or higher education institutions.